Innova Wealth Partners Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Innova Wealth Partners cut its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98,995 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 9.0% of Innova Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,712,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 188,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,226,000 after acquiring an additional 70,935 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $473,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 29,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.68. 4,718,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,665,647. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $97.99 and a 12 month high of $117.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.50.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.