Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 950,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277,977 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.10% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $26,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter valued at $11,327,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 370,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,872,000 after purchasing an additional 196,080 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter valued at $9,319,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 279,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 45,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 220,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 80,367 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

Shares of PFEB opened at $27.58 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February has a twelve month low of $26.37 and a twelve month high of $29.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.10.

