Insider Buying: MA Financial Group Limited (ASX:MAF) Insider Acquires A$38,700.00 in Stock

MA Financial Group Limited (ASX:MAF – Get Rating) insider Simon Kelly bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$3.87 ($2.71) per share, with a total value of A$38,700.00 ($27,062.94).

MA Financial Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.09.

MA Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This is a boost from MA Financial Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.05. MA Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

MA Financial Group Company Profile

MA Financial Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It operates through Asset Management, Lending, and Corporate Advisory and Equity segments. The Asset Management segment manages funds for institutional, high net worth and retail investors, real estate, hospitality, credit, listed equities, private equity, and venture capital.

