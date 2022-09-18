Insider Buying: NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) President Purchases $114,767.80 in Stock

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) President James D. Dondero purchased 4,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.90 per share, for a total transaction of $114,767.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 17,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,871.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance Stock Up 0.7 %
NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock opened at $20.04 on Friday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.96 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98. The stock has a market cap of $299.60 million, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 596.11 and a current ratio of 596.11.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile
NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.
