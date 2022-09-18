Insider Buying: St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Insider Buys £76,930 in Stock

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Rating) insider Paul Manduca acquired 7,000 shares of St. James’s Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,099 ($13.28) per share, with a total value of £76,930 ($92,955.53).

Shares of LON:STJ opened at GBX 1,093 ($13.21) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £5.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,607.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.87. St. James’s Place plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,044 ($12.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,742.50 ($21.05). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,166.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,240.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a GBX 15.59 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.41%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,600 ($19.33) to GBX 1,420 ($17.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,370 ($16.55) to GBX 1,380 ($16.67) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,550 ($18.73) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,757 ($21.23) to GBX 1,616 ($19.53) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,582.67 ($19.12).

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

