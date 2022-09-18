Insider Selling: Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Major Shareholder Sells $81,075,000.00 in Stock

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of Crescent Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $81,075,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 572,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,070,191.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Crescent Energy Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of CRGY opened at $15.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average is $15.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 92.94 and a beta of 2.47. Crescent Energy has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $908.43 million for the quarter. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 119.83% and a net margin of 1.55%. Research analysts expect that Crescent Energy will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Crescent Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Crescent Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

