Insider Selling: TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) CFO Sells 3,482 Shares of Stock

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) CFO Timothy W. Mulhern sold 3,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $47,807.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TFS Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TFSL opened at $13.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.84 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.84. TFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $76.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. TFS Financial had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 3.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

TFS Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFS Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 470.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in TFS Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,925,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,629,000 after buying an additional 109,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TFS Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,823,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,871,000 after purchasing an additional 87,916 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in TFS Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,972,000 after purchasing an additional 39,260 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in TFS Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,277,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,209,000 after purchasing an additional 41,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in TFS Financial by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 805,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,377,000 after purchasing an additional 143,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

