Insider Selling: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Director Sells $2,989,085.52 in Stock

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2022

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GSGet Rating) Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,200,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,440,649.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, September 12th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,313 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $2,473,673.07.
  • On Friday, September 9th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 83,312 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $2,203,602.40.
  • On Wednesday, September 7th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 87,974 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $2,182,634.94.
  • On Monday, August 29th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 31,735 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $796,231.15.
  • On Friday, August 26th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 40,243 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $1,025,391.64.
  • On Wednesday, August 24th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 51,494 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $1,329,060.14.
  • On Monday, August 22nd, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 65,696 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $1,648,969.60.
  • On Friday, August 19th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 56,248 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $1,463,010.48.
  • On Wednesday, August 17th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 89,959 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $2,402,804.89.
  • On Monday, August 15th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $2,110,318.31.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $326.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.04. The stock has a market cap of $111.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.18 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on GS. Bank of America upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.79.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.