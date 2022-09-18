Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.05–$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $76.00 million-$77.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73.36 million. Intapp also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.12–$0.08 EPS.
Intapp Trading Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ INTA opened at $16.61 on Friday. Intapp has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $33.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.07.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. Intapp had a negative net margin of 36.64% and a negative return on equity of 32.57%. The company had revenue of $75.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intapp will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Intapp by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intapp by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intapp by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.
