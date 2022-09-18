Integrity Financial Corp WA Has $6.55 Million Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Integrity Financial Corp WA lessened its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,830 shares during the period. FS KKR Capital comprises about 6.2% of Integrity Financial Corp WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $6,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment House LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 11,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 60,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

FS KKR Capital Trading Down 2.5 %

FSK traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.03. 2,388,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,115. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.43.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $379.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.38%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.09%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Further Reading

