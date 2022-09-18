Internet Computer Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.57 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for approximately $6.02 or 0.00030513 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $1.57 billion and $29.43 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00090471 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00077165 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00020978 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007838 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000274 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008950 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 9th, 2020. Internet Computer’s total supply is 488,508,776 coins and its circulating supply is 260,511,995 coins. Internet Computer’s official website is dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DFINITY Foundation is a not-for-profit scientific research organization based in Zurich, Switzerland, that oversees research centers in Palo Alto, San Francisco, and Zurich, as well as teams in Japan, Germany, the UK, and across the United States. The Foundation’s mission is to build, promote, and maintain the Internet Computer.The Internet Computer extends the functionality of the public Internet so that it can host backend software, transforming it into a global compute platform.Using the Internet Computer, developers can create websites, enterprise IT systems and internet services by installing their code directly on the public Internet and dispense with server computers and commercial cloud services.The Internet Computer is launching a revolutionary public network that provides a limitless environment for smart contracts that run at web speed, serve web, scale, and reduce compute costs. Able to build everything from DeFi, to mass market tokenized social media services that run on-chain, or extend Ethereum dapps.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

