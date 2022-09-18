Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Short Interest Down 30.6% in August

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 202,500 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the August 15th total of 291,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 337.5 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IKTSF. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intertek Group to a “hold” rating and set a $60.80 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6,000.00 target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5,640.00 target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

IKTSF opened at $48.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average of $58.72. Intertek Group has a 12 month low of $46.23 and a 12 month high of $78.00.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

