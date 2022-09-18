Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Cim LLC

Cim LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,653 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for about 1.2% of Cim LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cim LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Intuit by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Intuit by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Intuit by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 62,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,194,000 after acquiring an additional 14,250 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,650,291 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $423.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $440.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $430.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 37.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.61.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.