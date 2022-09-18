Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Short Interest Up 19.8% in August

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,900 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the August 15th total of 112,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 389,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEY. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 95.7% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.29. The stock had a trading volume of 272,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,275. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $19.27 and a 1-year high of $22.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.22.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.