Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) Shares Sold by FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 856,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,552,000 after acquiring an additional 163,700 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $441,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 238.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 17,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 52,553 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RYF traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,878. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $51.40 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.94.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.