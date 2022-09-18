Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Shares Purchased by Fusion Family Wealth LLC

Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,263,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,684 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF accounts for 12.6% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC owned about 6.66% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $88,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RWL. ERn Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 249.7% during the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 318,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,658,000 after acquiring an additional 227,104 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 55.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 455,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,496,000 after purchasing an additional 162,261 shares during the last quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth $4,105,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 213,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,223,000 after purchasing an additional 42,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth $2,919,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RWL stock opened at $72.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.65 and its 200-day moving average is $75.68. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $67.74 and a 52 week high of $82.68.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

