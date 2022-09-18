iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Greenspring Advisors LLC

Greenspring Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Greenspring Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,659,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,477. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.18 and a 1-year high of $107.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.68.

