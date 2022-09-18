iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by DBK Financial Counsel LLC

DBK Financial Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.0% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,547.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,309,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,250,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980,189 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,806.8% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,328,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,207,553 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $438,323,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486,189 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock opened at $57.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.95. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

