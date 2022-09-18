iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,505 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.9% of CVA Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 827.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 399,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,524,000 after buying an additional 13,920 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 79.3% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $57.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.95. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

