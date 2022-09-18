iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Objective Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Objective Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,784 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lpwm LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 883.9% during the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after acquiring an additional 99,262 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,965,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,169,248. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.82 and its 200 day moving average is $103.19. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.61 and a one year high of $116.25.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.