iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Greenspring Advisors LLC

Greenspring Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 8.4% of Greenspring Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $28,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.83. 6,965,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,169,248. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.61 and a twelve month high of $116.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.19.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

