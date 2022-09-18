iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Stock Position Cut by VERITY Wealth Advisors

VERITY Wealth Advisors cut its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the period. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.8% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $56,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $385,000.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:HEFA traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $31.44. 356,743 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $26.88 and a 1-year high of $30.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day moving average of $32.73.

