iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Sold by Leo Brokerage LLC

Leo Brokerage LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 78.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,822 shares during the quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REET. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,313,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,795,000 after purchasing an additional 158,800 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,665,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,972,000 after acquiring an additional 700,779 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $596,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,102,000 after acquiring an additional 21,517 shares during the period.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

REET traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $23.83. 240,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,509. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.30. iShares Global REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.78.

