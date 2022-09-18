iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) is New Potomac Partners LLC’s Largest Position

New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 7.6% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 59.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $31.75 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $39.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.82.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

