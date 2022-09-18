iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Cim LLC

Cim LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,898 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up 1.7% of Cim LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cim LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $8,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 151,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,068,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,479,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,794,000 after buying an additional 37,268 shares during the last quarter.

MBB stock opened at $94.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.69. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $94.20 and a 12 month high of $108.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.197 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

