iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Shares Sold by Platt Investment Counsel LLC

Platt Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,245 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Platt Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Platt Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ILCG. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,222,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,823,000 after purchasing an additional 26,928 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 867,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,391,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 822,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,443,000 after acquiring an additional 36,326 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 402,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 311,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,283,000 after acquiring an additional 8,017 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of ILCG traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.28. 153,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,139. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.78 and a twelve month high of $73.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.16.

