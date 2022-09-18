iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the August 15th total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,544,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI China ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $46.19 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $43.59 and a one year high of $73.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.28.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.