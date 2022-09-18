iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,686.0% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period.

EFG stock opened at $77.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.50. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

