iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Short Interest Up 42.7% in August

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the August 15th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Stock Performance

ENZL traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $45.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,503. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.01. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.78 and a fifty-two week high of $65.01.

Get iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 6,192 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.