iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) is Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,156 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for approximately 10.6% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $18,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 719.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,010,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,428,000 after purchasing an additional 18,392 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 70,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period.

BATS:VLUE opened at $90.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.80. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

