iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Orser Capital Management LLC

Orser Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.2% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000.

IWF opened at $227.36 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.97 and a 52-week high of $311.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.32.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

