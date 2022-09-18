iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Stone Asset Management Inc.

Stone Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 3.9% of Stone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Stone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 212,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,745,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $148.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.70. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $139.96 and a 1-year high of $171.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.