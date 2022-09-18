iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stake Cut by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of IWR traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.69. 1,374,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,668. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $85.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.28.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

