iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stock Position Decreased by Cim LLC

Cim LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 204,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,197,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCIA Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 113,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,579,000 after buying an additional 8,001 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $67.69 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $85.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.31.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

