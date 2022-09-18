iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Avondale Wealth Management

Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 8.7% of Avondale Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,624,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $3.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $238.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,533,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,877. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $218.00 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $245.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.48.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

