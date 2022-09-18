iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Stone Asset Management Inc.

Stone Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 2.1% of Stone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Stone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.8% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 84,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 15,143 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 30.0% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,353,000 after purchasing an additional 50,462 shares during the last quarter.

IVW stock opened at $62.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.62 and a 52-week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

