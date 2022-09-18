Itafos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBCF) Short Interest Down 28.6% in August

Itafos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Itafos Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of MBCF opened at $1.63 on Friday. Itafos has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $3.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.89.
