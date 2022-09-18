Itafos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBCF) Short Interest Down 28.6% in August

Itafos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Itafos Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of MBCF opened at $1.63 on Friday. Itafos has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $3.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.89.

About Itafos

Itafos Inc operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer platform company. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, ammonium polyphosphate, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and sulfuric acid.

