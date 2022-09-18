ITM Power (LON:ITM) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of ITM Power (LON:ITM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 600 ($7.25) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ITM. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 370 ($4.47) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of ITM Power from GBX 225 ($2.72) to GBX 185 ($2.24) and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ITM Power currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 461.38 ($5.57).

ITM opened at GBX 115.10 ($1.39) on Thursday. ITM Power has a 12-month low of GBX 107.65 ($1.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 527.50 ($6.37). The company has a current ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £705.74 million and a PE ratio of -20.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 194.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 262.97.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

