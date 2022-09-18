IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Allstate makes up about 1.1% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 3.0% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Allstate by 64.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 85,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,851,000 after buying an additional 33,525 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Allstate by 19.5% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 552,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,992,000 after buying an additional 90,294 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 84.4% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Allstate stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,847,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,449. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.46. The company has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

