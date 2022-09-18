IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 2,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 7,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Up 0.2 %

MMM stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.61. 7,261,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,806,926. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99. 3M has a one year low of $114.11 and a one year high of $186.30.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 83.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In related news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,949.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,949.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

