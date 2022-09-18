IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,375,853,000 after buying an additional 7,403,778 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Medtronic by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,504,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,527,226,000 after purchasing an additional 529,855 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Medtronic by 6.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,023,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,443,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Medtronic by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,934,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,999,000 after purchasing an additional 68,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.25. The stock had a trading volume of 14,640,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,156,124. The firm has a market cap of $119.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $85.66 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.01 and a 200 day moving average of $98.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Atlantic Securities downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen set a $125.00 target price on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.52.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

