IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,136 Shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,136 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVSP. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Univest Financial by 7,706.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Univest Financial by 1,450.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Univest Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Univest Financial by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Univest Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UVSP. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Univest Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Univest Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Univest Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:UVSP traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.30. 282,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.90. Univest Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.57%.

Univest Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.