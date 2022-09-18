IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 396 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.5% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,824,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,421,000 after buying an additional 9,196,924 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 113.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,824,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,579,000 after buying an additional 3,628,436 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 101.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,465,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,725,000 after buying an additional 3,251,808 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 108.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,928,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,579,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,476 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,510,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,131. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.83. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.23 and a 52-week high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

