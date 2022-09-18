IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,656 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 43.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,656 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 337.1% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.2% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% during the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 41,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 22.7% during the second quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 14,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 56.2% during the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 39,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 14,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.94. The company had a trading volume of 21,238,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,781,925. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The stock has a market cap of $166.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.60.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on WFC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

