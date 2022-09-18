JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Short Interest Update

JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 251,400 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the August 15th total of 204,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 628.5 days.

JCDecaux Price Performance

JCDXF remained flat at $13.41 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day moving average is $18.56. JCDecaux has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JCDXF shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on JCDecaux from €24.00 ($24.49) to €16.90 ($17.24) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of JCDecaux from €16.00 ($16.33) to €15.75 ($16.07) in a research note on Friday. AlphaValue lowered JCDecaux to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of JCDecaux from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of JCDecaux from €16.60 ($16.94) to €13.80 ($14.08) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.07.

JCDecaux Company Profile

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

Featured Articles

