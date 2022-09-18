JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) Short Interest Update

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,027,200 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the August 15th total of 838,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

JCRRF remained flat at $19.24 during midday trading on Friday. JCR Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $19.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.93 and a 200 day moving average of $18.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of JCR Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co, Ltd., a specialty pharmaceuticals company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, import and export, and sale of pharmaceutical products, regenerative medicines, and drug substances in Japan. It offers various therapeutic products, including GROWJECT used for the treatment of growth hormone deficiency and short stature; IZCARGO to treat Mucopolysaccharidosis type II; Agalsidase Beta BS I.V.

Featured Stories

