JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) Short Interest Up 36.3% in August

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,700 shares, an increase of 36.3% from the August 15th total of 89,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

JE Cleantech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JCSE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.27. 111,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,025. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.21. JE Cleantech has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

About JE Cleantech

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications in Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It provides various cleaning systems and other equipment, including aqueous washing systems, plating and cleaning systems, train cleaning systems, and filtration units.

