Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Shell (LON:SHEL) a GBX 2,700 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) price objective on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($38.67) target price on Shell in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 3,300 ($39.87) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Shell from GBX 2,045 ($24.71) to GBX 2,025 ($24.47) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.02) price target on Shell in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,000 ($36.25) price target on Shell in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,881.40 ($34.82).

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LON:SHEL opened at GBX 2,296.50 ($27.75) on Thursday. Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.72). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,188.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,175.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £166.81 billion and a PE ratio of 560.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.83%.

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.