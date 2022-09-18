Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €115.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($117.35) target price on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €158.00 ($161.22) target price on Sixt in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($142.86) price target on shares of Sixt in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($153.06) price target on shares of Sixt in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($153.06) price target on shares of Sixt in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($142.86) price target on shares of Sixt in a report on Wednesday.

Sixt Price Performance

Shares of ETR SIX2 opened at €96.55 ($98.52) on Wednesday. Sixt has a twelve month low of €95.20 ($97.14) and a twelve month high of €170.30 ($173.78). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €109.72 and its 200-day moving average price is €117.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and a PE ratio of 10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.26.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

