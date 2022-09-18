Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report issued on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.53. The consensus estimate for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien’s current full-year earnings is $10.61 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.12 EPS.

MKGAF opened at $167.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.28. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a twelve month low of $162.20 and a twelve month high of $264.40. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.96.

About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien ( OTCMKTS:MKGAF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 17.28%.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology.

